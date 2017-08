During her match with Charlotte Flair on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, Lana accidentally exposed the ex-Raw Women’s Champion’s backside while trying to execute a move.

Following the match, a fan on Twitter asked Charlotte about the incident, and, well, here’s what she said.

People will do anything to try to get the upper hand. 🤦🏼‍♀️🙈🤷🏼‍♀️💁🏼 https://t.co/LmcHTgLZK0 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 9, 2017

You can check out the match in the video below.