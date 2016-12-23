Charlotte Talks Joining Total Divas, Her Best Friend Backstage, Working With McMahon, More

– WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte was recently interviewed by Raute Musik, check out the highlights from the interview below:

If she’d like to be a part of Total Divas:

“I think Total Divas has definitely taken the women’s division to the next level in terms of exposure, and getting the women’s brand to different demographics, but for me right now I’m not sure that being on reality television really helps me along the way right now. I’m not saying I will do it or I’m not gonna do it, but right now I’m really just focusing my heel persona and I don’t know if watching me on Total Divas, or — right now I’m just focusing on wrestling and main eventing Wrestlemania one day.”

The first time she interacted with Vince McMahon:

“I was probably a little girl. I only see him when I walk to the ring and I leave to the ring. That’s about it. I’ve known the McMahons my whole life pretty much, but now I’m obviously around him more now that I’m on the main roster. He’s a busy man, so now you only see him when you walk to gorilla and walk back out.”

Who she’d like as a spokesman if she needed one:

“Oh definitely Paul Heyman. I’d be a Heyman girl.”

Who is her best friend backstage:

“Becky Lynch.”



Her goals for 2017:

“Main event Wrestlemania and make each year better than the last, and just to continue to get better every day.”

Which crowd has been the best out of all the ones she’s seen:

“Every country we go to, the fans are excited to see us and the atmosphere is unbelievable. Each country the fans are a little different, but it doesn’t matter the difference between them, you can just tell how excited they are to see the bad guys and the good guys. It’s not that in the United States the guys aren’t excited to see us, it’s just they’re spoiled. To go overseas you can really tell how much they love the WWE and how excited they are just to watch the show.”