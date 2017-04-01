Chirs Jericho Fools That His WrestleMania 33 Match May Be Called Off

– Earlier today, WWE Superstar Chris Jericho has posted an April Fool’s joke on Instagram showing a swollen ankle, he also noted that doctors have told him he will be unable to compete tomorrow night against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 33.

He still hasn’t revealed whether this is joke but we believe it is, very funny.

Check out the announcement below:

Bad news guys….tore up my Anke in training and it doesn’t look good. Doc says my match tomorrow at #Wrestlemania is off. I’ll keep you posted…. #badluck #crappytiming

Bad news guys….tore up my Anke in training and it doesn't look good. Doc says my match tomorrow at #Wrestlemania is off. I'll keep you posted…. #badluck #crappytiming A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:25am PDT