Chris Jericho Could Appear on Smackdown Twice This Month

After winning the United States Championship last night, Chris Jericho will now join the Smackdown brand. He starts touring with Fozzy on May 9 at The International in Knoxville, TN. His schedule for the month of May could allow him to appear two times on Smackdown this month. The WWE Backlash PPV takes place on May 21, and Jericho will be in Morgantown, WV performing at Mainstage that same day.

* Tomorrow May 2: No concert and is expected for Smackdown

* May 9: Concert at The Concourse at The International in Knoxville, TN

* May 16: Concert at Diesel Club Lounge in Pittsburgh, PA

* May 23: Concert at The Machine Shop in Flint, MI

* May 30: No concert, could appear on Smackdown

Here is the upcoming list of tour dates for Chris Jericho & Fozzy:

* May 5 – Lunatic Luau – Virginia Beach, VA

* May 6 – The Revival – Canton, GA – Tickets

* May 7 – Carolina Rebellion – Charlotte, NC

* May 9 – The Concourse at The International

* May 10 – Louisville, KY – Trixie’s Entertainment Complex

* May 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave – Tickets

* May 12 – Green Bay Distillery – Ashwaubenon, WI

* May 13 – KGRR Spring Bash – Dubuque, IA

* May 14 – Northern Invasion – Somerset, WI

* May 16 – Diesel Club Lounge – Pittsburgh, PA

* May 17 – Chameleon Club – Lancaster, PA

* May 18 – 89 North Music Venue – Patchogue, NY

* May 19 – House of Independents – Asbury Park, NJ

* May 20 – Blue Fox Billiards – Winchester, VA

* May 21 – Mainstage – Morgantown, WV – Tickets

* May 23 – The Machine Shop – Flint, MI

* May 24 – The Forge – Joliet, IL

* May 25 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar

* May 26 – Rocklahoma – Pryor, OK

* May 27 – River City Rockfest – San Antonio, TX

* May 28 – Starplex Pavilion – Dallas, TX

* June 11 – Download – Donington, UK

* June 13 – The Craufurd Arms – Milton Keynes, UK

* June 24 – Pain in the Grass – Seattle