Chris Jericho Comments On Mark Henry’s Practical Joke

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho was recently a guest on Rock 100.5 ATL's Bailey And Southside program

On being surprised by WWE fans

“It always freaks me out whenever you fly to a town, right, specifically with [pro] wrestling, you’ll fly somewhere and you’ll get to, like, Peoria, Illinois, you get off the plane and there’s like a gaggle of fans there waiting for you. They want an autograph, ‘sign my picture,’ ‘sign my action figure,’ whatever. And I’m always like, ‘how do you guys know what flight I’m on?’ This is not a group flight. Like, I missed my flight and I had to get another one and I had to go through whatever and there [are] still the same people there.” Jericho added, “somewhere out there, there’s some kind of a stooge that’s giving out what flight number I’m on.”

On Mark Henry hiding in his hotel room:

“When the guy came and got me, it was Jeff Jarrett that came to knock on my door, like, ‘come on, we’ve got to watch this,’ I left the little thing in the door, so the door was open. The little key lock. Yeah, so when I go back in my room, the lights are all off and I’m like, ‘what the hell happened? Like, I didn’t leave the lights off.’ So I’m walking in there and as I’m walking towards the light switch, I get attacked by this giant bear! And this guy takes me down and I’m like, screaming so scared, ‘ahh, ahh, ahh’ and all I see are these big, white eyes. And then, I hear the laughter and it’s Mark Henry, who’s super African-American, dark. He’s super dark, super big. So in the dark, he was even darker and he went and hid in there and then attacked me as I went in the room and started laughing. We still laugh to this day.”