Chris Jericho Confirms That His WWE Run Is ‘Winding Down’

– WWE Superstar Chris Jericho recently participated in a interview with Forbes and spoke about a wide variety of topics including that his current WWE run “is winding down,” check out the highlights below:

“We’re getting ready to put out a new Fozzy record, and I can’t do wrestling and music at the same time. So I think this [wrestling] run is pretty much winding down at this point,” Jericho said. “It’s time to take a break from wrestling and work on some of these other things that have been on the back burner and are starting to come to fruition.”

“If there’s a tour of Japan or a tour of Australia, I’ll go if I’m free,” Jericho said. “If there’s a weekend I’m free, I’ll do it in Peoria or Lakeland, Florida. It doesn’t matter to me how big or small the shows are, because they all count. I still enjoy it, and when it’s time for me to come back, if that time comes and when that time comes, then I’ll come back the same way I always do.”

As noted, Chris Jericho will be touring with Fozzy this May.