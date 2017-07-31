Chris Jericho Involved In Verbal Altercation In New York City (Video)

– According to TMZ, it appears WWE Superstar Chris Jericho was involved in a verbal altercation with a man in New York City on Friday night.

Seen below in the video posted by TMZ Sports, a man is seen shouting curse words while Jericho shouts back “F-ck your ass.” The man said he was trying to tell Jericho congratulations. Jericho eventually tells someone with him, “These guys are f-cking p-ssies.”

It was noted that Jericho was approached outside a tribute show for musician David Z to sign autographs and take pictures at first before getting frustrated and turned down requests.