Chris Jericho Issues Statement On Altercation In New York City

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho was involved in a verbal altercation with a man in New York City on Friday night. Chris Jericho issued the following statement to TMZ Sports after they released the video of the altercation.

“David Z was a good friend of mine and I was mentally and emotionally shattered after paying tribute to him and essentially saying goodbye to him Friday night.”

“I was not in a good state of mind at that time and instead of ignoring a pushy (aka rude) fan which is what I would usually do, I snapped. My apologies to all involved and God bless David Z.”