Chris Jericho Returns Tonight On SmackDown! (Video)

– WWE Superstar Chris Jericho returned to WWE for tonight’s SmackDown event from Richmond, Virginia, he started by interrupting a segment with AJ Styles and Kevin Owens. Jericho told the crowd that he came back for a United States Title rematch and later added Styles to ‘The List’ for arguing about who should be given a rematch first.
SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon then announced a Triple Threat match for tonight’s main event.
Check out photos and video from tonight’s return:
BREAK THE WALLS DOWN!!! @IAmJericho is BACK on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/uhsxTX85nD
“IT’S THE RETURN OF JERICHO…WELCOME BACK, MAAAAAAANNNNN!”@IAmJericho #SDLive pic.twitter.com/MEgrCQfv1S
Uh-oh… Here comes the pen! #SDLive @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/FA9NPI6jDb
Per @shanemcmahon, @FightOwensFight will defend the #USTitle in a #TripleThreat match against @AJStylesOrg & @IAmJericho TONIGHT on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/Fz8BFu83Th
.@shanemcmahon has spoken! Both @AJStylesOrg AND the returning @IAmJericho get their #USTitle rematch in TONIGHT’S #TripleThreat! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/zQysPIPkAU
