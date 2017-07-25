Chris Jericho Returns Tonight On SmackDown! (Video)

– WWE Superstar Chris Jericho returned to WWE for tonight’s SmackDown event from Richmond, Virginia, he started by interrupting a segment with AJ Styles and Kevin Owens. Jericho told the crowd that he came back for a United States Title rematch and later added Styles to ‘The List’ for arguing about who should be given a rematch first.

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon then announced a Triple Threat match for tonight’s main event.

Check out photos and video from tonight’s return: