Chris Jericho Returns To WWE Live Event With Neck Brace & Crutches! (Photos)

– WWE Superstar Chris Jericho made his first public appearance since suffering a brutal attack at the hands of WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens at the WWE live event in Dusseldorf, Germany on Wednesday evening.

Jericho made his way to the ring wearing a neck brace with the use of crutches before cutting a promo where he promised to get revenge over Owens for the attack. This led to Owens hitting the ring and beating down his former buddy yet again.

Check out the photos below: