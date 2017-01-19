Chris Jericho Reveals Contract Extension: “I’m Excited About Next Few Months”

On the latest edition of his weekly “Talk Is Jericho” podcast at PodcastOne.com, Chris Jericho revealed an interesting nugget of information regarding his future in WWE.

Jericho, who currently holds the WWE United States Championship, noted during his show this week that he recently signed a new contract extension with WWE that will see him remain with the company at least through WrestleMania 33 in April.

“I’m very excited about the next few months,” Jericho said on this week’s podcast. “I”ve got a lot of projects coming up, a lot of great WWE stuff. I’ll still be here doing as many shows as I can. I signed a new contract this week which is cool.”

Check out the latest episode of Chris Jericho’s weekly “Talk Is Jericho” podcast at PodcastOne.com.