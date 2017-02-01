Chris Jericho: The Real Life Babyface

Chris Jericho has made a career out of being the heel – and he is damn good at it. The brash, cocky Canadian has been putting on great matches for over 26 years; all the while reinventing himself, putting over new young talent and putting on match of the night worthy performances anytime he steps inside the squared circle – a tremendous feet at 46-years-old. Inside the ring he may call you “Junior” or a “Stupid Idiot,” but outside the ring he’s considered one of the nicest guys in the industry. The man with 1,004 holds is well known for what he’s done between the ropes, but he should also be recognized for the person he is off the mat.

Let’s start out with his most recent act of kindness that took place this month. WWF/WCW wrestler Rex King passed away on January 9th this year. Having long been incapacitated with traumatic brain injuries, his family’s financial situation was sparse; leading to the creation of a GoFundMe page. The family looking for $2,500 for funeral expenses we’re surprised when they noticed a donation of $2,500 from Chris Irvine (Jericho’s real name). Leaving behind a message that said: “Rex was a good guy who was always good to me! Hopefully he has found peace and is with the Lord now. –CJ” This act of kindness sparked me to continue looking into the man behind the curtain; even after having read his biography A Lion’s Tale: Around The World In Spandex it became clear that there was still a lot I didn’t know about him.

Before the women’s division turned into what it is today, “Divas” Michelle McCool and Melina put on a match for the ages at Night Of Champions 2010. The next night at Monday Night Raw, the two got reamed out by an agent backstage who said: “I can’t believe you did that, we were all backstage scared to death.” McCool responded with: “If the guys can do it, why can’t we do it?” The agent insisted they we’re putting on matches better than the guys and that the match made them look bad. Chris Jericho having overheard the conversation jumped in to defend what the two women had done by saying: “Look, if the guys can’t follow what the girls are doing, then the guys need to step it up. I think they did awesome, they did great and it isn’t their problem that it looked that good.”

McCool and Melina weren’t the only performers Jericho has stood up for. Being praised by Matt Sydal and Ryback for being the person who helped put them over, Sydal recalls Jericho as being easy to work with and admires his attitude and approach to life. The most famous story of Jericho helping out a wrestler came when Vince McMahon on a plane made a snide remark to Kofi Kingston saying: “Maybe one day you’ll get over,” a comment that clearly disturbed Kingston. On their way off the flight, Jericho convinced Kofi to go back and stand up for himself. Unsure if he was being ribbed on, Jericho insured him he wasn’t joking. Kofi went back on the plane and got into a verbal argument with Vince only to turn into an amateur wrestling match right there on the plane. After the dust settled, Vince laughed it off and liked that he had stood up for himself. Fast forward a few years and Kofi Kingston is now the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champion with New Day; a title run that lasted 478 days.

Another recent incident that can attest to Jericho’s goodwill came after Randy Orton & Brock Lesnar’s Summerslam match in August. Lesnar who got a little overzealous repeatedly elbowed Orton in the head at the end of the match leaving a wide gash on his forehead. According to multiple sources Lesnar was greeted by Jericho backstage to make sure the Viper was okay, calling the finish “Bullshit!” The two got into a physical dispute which ended with Paul “HHH” Levesque breaking them up. Concerned for his safety, Orton ensured Jericho afterwards he was okay.

These are just a few stories about Chris Jericho beyond the ropes; many fans recount the times they met him on the street as being a “gentleman,” who posed for photos and signed autographs. There will always be conflicting reports, but the good stories outweigh the bad. In my personal opinion not every can be on every single day; he is only human and is going to have bad days just like the rest of us. Personally I’ll remember him for three things. Being the Undisputed Champion at Wrestlemania 18 in Toronto, creating the Money In The Bank match and promising to personally come to my house to pleasure my dog and make me a sandwich if I could do 3,000 squats. Now I’ll remember him as a class act and if you don’t agree with me…

You just made the list!