Chris Jericho on His WWE Status; Will He Return?

By
Wilson
-
0

Chris Jericho spoke to Dan Gelston of AP News about his future with WWE and comparing his status with the company with his band Fozzy.

“WWE, it’s the brand name. I’m just a cog. An important part of it, people like it. But this is our band. People are here to see us. That to me, is a little more of a rush. It’s not under the auspices of another name. It’ll be a long time before I go back,” he said. “If I ever do go back, if I never go back, it’s fine. If I never wrestle another match, it wouldn’t bother me.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Previous articleWWE to Sign Rugby Star to Development Deal
Next articleWWE Releases the First Jinder Mahal Merchandise
Wilson
SHARE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here