Chris Sabin Says His Run As Impact Wrestling World Champion Was Disappointing, Comments On Finn Balor’s Success In WWE

Former Impact Wrestling Champion Chris Sabin recently appeared on the latest episode of the Pancakes & Powerslams. During the interview, he was asked about Finn Balor’s success in the WWE; he said that it’s great and that he is super happy for Balor as he is a great guy and someone he has always got along with super well.

When asked about his run as Impact Wrestling World Champion, he said that it was disappointing and that pretty much the moment he won the title, the crowd went crazy and that it was an awesome moment. He said that it was a super cool moment for him because he was in the ring and to have an experience like that. He noted that after the actual title win, everything was pretty disappointing because he held the title for three weeks and nothing really happened with it. It was just a thing.

When asked about the transition from Impact to ROH, he said that ROH is more focused on the in-ring product while Impact was just chaotic. He noted that in Impact, no one really knew what was going on and who was in charge. He added that ROH was a breath of fresh air for him because they know who they are and has an identity.

You can listen to the interview here.