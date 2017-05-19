Christian Says Kurt Angle Proved He Was a Natural Early in Career

Former WWE star Christian revealed on WWE’s Table for 3 that Kurt Angle was a natural when he started his career.

“I was already under a developmental contract at the time and they were just bringing me back monthly to figure out if I was ready to go up to the main roster. Angle never had a pro wrestling match at that time. Like, I remember getting in there and doing the basic lockups and grabbing the arm, just basic things that you learn very early on. And sometimes it takes guys are long time to pick those types of things up and I remember, boom, the first time Angle had it. Every time, Angle had it and I remember thinking to myself, ‘my God, this guy is a natural.’

To me, that was a huge honor. First of all, for me, they trusted me to be the guy to come in there and have a match with [Angle]. I was like, ‘don’t worry, you always know what you’re doing out there. I’m going to talk to you’ and Angle is like, ‘what? Don’t do that.’ I was like, ‘what do you mean?’ ‘You can’t talk.’ I was like, ‘yeah, I might even tell you a joke’ and now he has got his hands here over his face, ‘please, don’t make me laugh. Please, don’t talk to me.’”