Christopher Daniels Comments On Wanting To Face Jericho

– Ring Of Honor Champion Christopher Daniels recently spoke with “A Music Blog, Yea?” for an interview, check out the highlights below:

How he felt after capturing the ROH World Championship:

“Certainly a sense of relief, an idea that a long journey had come to an end. If you’d asked me a year if I would ever get an opportunity to be World Champion again, I probably would have said, ‘No.’ I concentrated so much on the tag team [division], with Frankie [Kazarian].”

On his career longevity:

“I’m sort of proud of it, actually Hulk Hogan once told me – this was maybe four or five years ago – he told me that I should lie about my age. So, I started telling everyone I was seventy-five and that didn’t really work out. I feel like people that have watched me and know that I started in 1993, even if I was 18 when I started and you add 24 years to that, you know I’m getting up there and I wasn’t 18 when I started wrestling. So, I mean I’m sort of leaning into the idea of my age. I feel like I still performing at a top level and nobody has to slow down, so that I can keep up with them.”

On who he would like to wrestle:

“Chris Jericho, I don’t think it’s going to happen, just because of his schedule. [A] very busy man and when he goes back to the wrestling ring, it’s for the WWE and I don’t think I’ll ever get an opportunity to wrestle for them, but that was a dream of mine to wrestle him. Someone I respected and tried to emulate, the perfect combination of athlete and entertainer was Chris Jericho.”