Christopher Daniels On ROH Title Run Being Overdue, TNA’s Ownership Changes, Samoa Joe

– Ring Of Honor star Christopher Daniels recently spoke with CBS Sports for an interview, check out the highlights below:

On paying his dues and whether he feels a reign as ROH Champion is overdue: “I think I paid enough dues a long time ago. But circumstances are what they are, and sometimes matches don’t go the way you want them to go. Certainly going into the 15th Anniversary Show I feel like there’s a lot of momentum on my side right now. If the fans’ feelings are that it’s about time I’ve had the championship, I’m not going to argue with that. It remains to be seen what happens…”

On if he’s frustrated that he hasn’t been pushed to the top spot in ROH: “Not specifically frustrated. Things go the way they go. It’s not up to me to say this is a good direction or a bad direction. It’s just the way it was. All of us as pro wrestlers try to put ourselves out there as the best product we can be. It falls to people above us to decide that’s the best direction for the company to go…”

On if he is surprised that Samoa Joe made it to the WWE main roster: “Not so much surprised, I’m just happy that it finally happened. I feel like one of the reasons that it took so long is that they were waiting for the right moment… I’m certainly interested to see where this goes. Coming off the Royal Rumble to go toward WrestleMania, I would think that would mean Joe is in a prime position to have a high-profile match at his first WrestleMania.”

On changes in TNA and the recent transition in ownership and management: “I can’t really comment on it with any sort of intelligence because all I know is the same thing that everyone else has seen and read. … I know when I left that I felt like there was some upheaval in management. But I couldn’t tell you everything that’s gone on. I’ve seen what everyone else has with the ratings and mishaps that have gone on.”