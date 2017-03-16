Christopher Daniels Reflects On Winning The ROH Title, Dalton Castle Looming

– World Champion Christopher Daniels recently spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s “Extra Mustard” to talk about his recent title win, check out the highlights below:

His reaction to winning the ROH Title:

“Adam is the first three-time world champion, and he’s never been handed the belt. He earned those championships, and he’s worked for and earned everything he’s had. In the end, he just never had that hunger like I had that hunger for this championship. That drive and fire inside of me was the edge I had in our match.”

“I’m happy to shed the title of ‘The Best Who Never Held It.’ The way I’m perceived now is forever changed. I’d resigned myself to the idea that I might not get it, and I said I’d be OK with that. Success is gauged by my ability to feed my family and provide, but just to have this title in my hands, I realized I would have been lying to myself—I wouldn’t have been OK if I didn’t win it.”

Defending his title against Dalton Castle at Supercard of Honor XI:

“That’s a daunting task, as Dalton is at the forefront of the hot, young stars of Ring of Honor. But I’m thankful to be in this position because of the Ring of Honor fan base. They’re the reason why we’ve built our reputation as the best wrestling in the world.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for people supporting me and letting me know that they appreciate what I’m doing. I’m going to pay people back for that by giving you the best I can. That’s the contract between the wrestler and the fans, and I will continue to show up one-hundred percent invested and give the absolute best I’ve got.”