Christopher Daniels On Why WWE Will Never Sign Him

– Christopher Daniels spoke with WSVN-TV Entertainment’s Chris Van Vliet for an interview.

“I don’t think so man,” said Daniels when asked if he felt WWE would ever sign him. “Honestly, I’m sure the WWE’s not looking for 47-year old rookies and that’s fine with me.”

“The timing of my career worked out where when I might have been interesting to them, were times that I was under contract with TNA or Ring of Honor,” said Daniels. “And that’s fine with me.”

Daniels concluded, “I’m happy to build up Ring of Honor as best I can.”