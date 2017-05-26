Ciampa on Why He Turned Against Gargano at NXT Takeover

DIY split up at NXT Takeover: Chicago when Tomasso Ciampa turned heel and attacked Johnny Gargano. Ciampa was at last night’s NXT taping and came out in crutches to explain to fans why he turned against Gargano. Thanks to Twitter user @MrJacobCohen for the following recap:

Crowd chanting “Why Ciampa Why?” Ciampa invites Gargano out to the ring because he feels he owes him an explanation. “Right… Johnny isn’t here tonight.” Thursday before Takeover Ciampa sustained an injury, it didn’t matter, he was still going to fight. But the people were thinking up dream partners for Gargano, it took 24 hours for Ciampa to become an afterthought to the fans. When Ciampa realized they lost he knew he was injured & going away for a long time, when he looked across at John it became clear. That if Ciampa went away Gargano would replace him, Ciampa won’t become an afterthought, and in that moment he made his choice. It is the fans fault and it is Gargano’s fault that DIY is done, if Ciampa has to go away then Gargano had to go away too. Takeover: Chicago was supposed to be DIY’s moment, but it ended up being Ciampa’s moment. Ciampa is irreplaceable, Gargano is irreplaceable, the fans are replaceable. When Ciampa returns he will be the most dangerous man in professional wrestling and everyone is on notice.