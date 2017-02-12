The Club Is It Too Late

Coming off of the royal rumble We have new raw tag team champions The Club.Is it too late I say no it’s never too late for champions gold.But yes for the reason they became tag champions.So with that being said

I understand why this was done .It wasn’t done because of a great storyline they are involved in. Not because of five star matches.It was done for ticket sales which is everything the wwe is all about. So heading into the road to wrestlemaina. The wwe Machine is trying to put the pieces together so wrestlemaina will sell out Camping World Stadium in Orlando Florida.

With the new raw tag team champions The wwe is hoping that the club has not been tarnished enough. Too still bring back their bullet club fans into in wwe universe for tickets sells to wrestlemaina. So now the wwe has to build them back up in the months going into maina. So true bullet club fan and the wwe universe both can get back behind them . Why would they want that to happen. The club ( bullet club ) is hands down the hottest thing in pro wrestling. With Merchandise and tickets sells solely on the fact that the bullet club is on the marquee.

The wwe is truly banking on Luke gallows and Karl Anderson to bring in their old new Japan pro wrestling and Ring of honor fans.

So look for the club to be strong and protected leading into maina. So by fast lane they will have their wrestlemaina opponents (Enzo & big Cass) . So Don’t be surprised when their title run ends on or not too long after wrestlemaina then the club will be lost in the roster after this Championship run is over .