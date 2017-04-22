CM Punk Says WWE Was Never His End Goal

CM Punk spoke with ABC 7 Chicago for a new interview about his wrestling and MMA career. Some highlights are below:

On where his desire to be a WWE Superstar began: “I’m not sure. Obviously, I watched WWF as a kid, but when I made the conscious decision – WWF was never the end goal. I romanticized about Japanese wrestling. There was two companies in Japan, it was called All Japan and New Japan, and that was my thing. I was more about going over there and being a star over there, then coming home and just being completely – you can walk down the street and nobody knows you. That was my style, I liked it. But I worked so long and hard at it that it became so boring, it became the last frontier was WWE. I had to go see if I could conquer that so I gave it a shot.”

On fighting being tough: “It’s all tough. I was a wrestler throwing myself to the ground 300 days a year, now I’m more focused on different disciplines and I get to sleep in my own bed every night. Isn’t that great though? To me, there’s something so romantic about that. You walk into a cage and there’s a winner and a loser. People can make excuses but at the end of the day, there’s a winner and a loser. I think in this world, because in my opinion you only get one time around, if you’re scared of something I think it’s best to face it head on. I’m comfortable with being uncomfortable.”