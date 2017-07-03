CM Punk Once Did A Shot Of Alcohol Out Of Respect For Harley Race

For years, CM Punk has made it a point to tell people that he’s straight edge, which means that he doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, and he doesn’t do drugs. However, he did make an exception to that rule when a WWE Hall of Famer asked him to do a shot.

During the latest episode of his podcast — Something to Wrestle With — former WWE executive Bruce Prichard recalled the time where CM Punk did a shot of alcohol out of respect for pro wrestling legend Harley Race.

“[CM Punk] was in Kansas City or St. Louis,” said Prichard. “It was Harley Race’s birthday and he was in a camp; Harley’s camp, and they were out at a restaurant bar type thing.

“Everybody got shots for Harley’s birthday. Now Punk doesn’t drink, don’t do drugs, but he took a shot out of respect for Harley Race.

“And he goes, ‘you know, Harley asked me to do it, one shot’s not gonna kill me. I’m not gonna go get hammered, I took a shot out of respect for Harley Race and for whatever reason I just thought that was cool.’ That just kinda showed the love and passion he had for the business and respect for the old-timers. He didn’t have to and it would have been fine.”

CM Punk is still a contracted UFC fighter, even though the company isn’t planning on having him fight anytime soon.

Punk’s UFC debut was a disaster for him, as he was completely mauled by the undefeated up and comer Mickey Gall, who improved his professional record to 3-0 with his win over the ex-WWE star.

While the UFC doesn’t have plans for him to fight anytime soon, they aren’t planning on releasing him either, because they’re afraid that, if they do, he’ll sign with Bellator, who is their chief competitor.