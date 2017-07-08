Cody Rhodes On Defending ROH Title In Other Promotions, Goldust Feud, Okada

ROH World Champion Cody Rhodes recently took part in a Q&A with his fans on Twitter, answering questions on topics such as the possibility of a rematch against IWGP Heavyweight Championship rematch against Kazuchika Okada, defending the ROH Title in other promotions, a potential feud with his brother (Goldust) in ROH and more. Below are some of the highlights.
On the possibility of a rematch against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada:
I'd say 99.9% yes https://t.co/rjFtfRmtGn
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2017
On defending his ROH World Championship in other wrestling promotions:
Indeed I do.
I'll defend it as I see fit. LU star @Willie_Mack got a shot last night. https://t.co/dzY3wwXVnD
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2017
On a potential feud with his brother, Goldust, in ROH:
We don't want one…plus people hated the high profile feud we did have.
Crickets. https://t.co/oWPgyhqQGJ
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2017
On how he will be handling his separated shoulder after finding out surgery isn’t required:
Tape it up and go. Not gonna' spend my career on the training table. (plus it really wasn't that bad) https://t.co/71DMtp8i9K
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 8, 2017
Follow Cody Rhodes on Twitter @CodyRhodes.