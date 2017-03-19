Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Left WWE, Comments On Joining ROH

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Fox News about his career and more. During the interview, he was asked about his decision to leave WWE. He noted that he reached a point where nothing scares him in the industry mainly because he grew up in it and his earliest memory was being in a wrestling ring. He added that the goal of leaving WWE was to find himself.

When asked about his decision to join Ring of Honor, he said that the promotion has consistency and tradition and the people that it’s turned out as they have produced stars that would end up in NXT as the stars they were in ROH. He noted that the fans represent the hardest fan to please. “If you’re in front of a Ring of Honor crowd and you suck, they’ll let you know. This was a place for me to find out is Cody Rhodes even worth a d–n and worth all this fuss. As I got older, I realized my dreams are allowed to change, my dream in the wrestling business has changed a bazillion times.” He said that you can’t plan it and that it’s like a really good wrestling match.

You can read the entire interview here.