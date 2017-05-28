Cody Rhodes on Leaving WWE and Mimicking Kane’s Behavior

Former WWE star Cody Rhodes spoke with Double G Sports and talked about the success he has had since leaving WWE and modeling his attitude after Kane.

Rhodes on being in so many shows after he left WWE: “I feel really whole. It’s so easy to tell people that you are good or you’re great, and that they (WWE) didn’t give me the opportunities I deserved. There does come a point however, where someone says they will check out an independent show I’m at and if you suck I know you were lesser than. Those moments have actually been pretty cool, because it’s so fun to see negativity on social media and see it diminish. Its great to prove people right, but its even better to prove them wrong, and I’m obsessed with that. I’ve seen people admit that they have spoken too soon, and that they want me to win the ROH World Title (or any for that matter).”

Rhodes on his haters after he left WWE: “I think there are less haters than before. We did start off a little rocky though. It could have started with the Evolve audience. To start off, I love Gabe and Evolve, especially Ethan Page. My first two show’s there got a lot of viewers, but people judged me based off them. They weren’t seeing what I was doing week in and week out after. This is where it’s really happening, and I hope more people would check it out. The more streaming, the more FloSlam, the more FITE TV and the more PPV’s help. I believe I’ve shown people that there is a lot left in the tool box and gas left in the tank.”