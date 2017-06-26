Cody Rhodes On Being Proud Of His Brother, Hall Of Fame Bound

– Former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently participated in a interview with Sports Illustrated and discussed a wide variety of topics, check out the highlight below:

Rhodes on keeping eye from afar on older brother Dustin

“I love that Goldust returned to the ‘Golden Age’,” said Rhodes. “I’m very proud of Dustin. One of the reasons we butted heads in WWE was because of timing. He was looking for redemption after the original Goldust run, and he was out to prove he had more left. He absolutely has more left, and he is wrestling’s version of Ra’s al Ghul. He is out there turning it up, on TV and at the live events. He’s got a lot left, but when he does hang it up, he’ll be Hall of Fame bound. I’m very proud of my brother.”

Cody is set for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 special in Long Beach, California on Saturday.