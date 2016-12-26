Cody Rhodes Reacts To Angle On Tonight’s WWE RAW
– As seen on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, there was a backstage segment featuring Bayley giving Goldust a Dusty Rhodes teddy bear and discussing how much Dusty meant to her. After Bayley left, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows arrived and Anderson ripped the head off of the bear.
Cody Rhodes reacted to tonight’s segment on Twitter:
Not gonna' say something mean or blow a whistle. All I can say…is that whoever produced that, I hope they never know what this feels like
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 27, 2016