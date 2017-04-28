Cody Rhodes Reportedly Signs With ROH

The latest news on Cody Rhodes wrestling future is that he has signed with Ring of Honor. He has a similar deal to The Young Bucks, where he is allowed to take outside bookings including PWG and New Japan. He is, however, unable to work a TV taping for another U.S. wrestling company. Rhodes will still be allowed to sell his own merchandise via ProWrestlingTees. The length of the deal have not been disclosed.

Rhodes was noticeably absent at Sunday’s Impact Wrestling tapings, which led to speculation that he signed with ROH. He address the rumors on Twitter with a post Wednesday afternoon, “For the record…I. Have. Not. Signed. Anywhere.” He could have signed a deal with ROH after he posted the message or that he was working fans.