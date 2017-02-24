Complete Listing For George “The Animal” Steele Collection

– Here is the complete content listing for the George “The Animal” Steele Collection:

WWWF MSG 06/30/1973 – Challenging Morales

George ‘The Animal’ Steele looks for gold by challenging Pedro Morales for the WWE Championship.

WWWF MSG 05/16/1977 – Facing The Italian Superman

George ‘The Animal’ Steele finds himself in a memorable confrontation when he goes one-on-one with Bruno Sammartino.

WWF MSG 07/16/1983 – Steele Meets Gold

In the City of Brotherly Love, George ‘The Animal’ Steele takes to the ring to challenge Bob Backlund for the WWE Championship.

WWF 08/10/1984 – Battling The Immortal One

Hulk Hogan’s reign as WWE Champion is threatened in this confrontation with George ‘The Animal’ Steele.

Tuesday Night Titans 06/21/1985 – A Hypnotizing Visit

Captain Lou Albano enlists the services of a special physician to hypnotize George ‘The Animal’ Steele.

Tuesday Night Titans 08/02/1985 – Shock Therapy

When hypnosis fails, Captain Lou Albano turns to shock therapy to help tame George ‘The Animal’ Steele.

Saturday Night‘s Main Event 10/05/1985 – Jungle Gene Seeks The Animal

‘Jungle’ Gene Okerlund’s search for George ‘The Animal’ Steele brings him to the Detroit Zoo.

Saturday Night‘s Main Event 01/04/1986 – A Savage Rivalry Pt. 1

George ‘The Animal’ Steele’s infatuation with Miss Elizabeth costs him in a match with Macho Man Randy Savage.

WrestleMania 2 – A Savage Rivalry Pt. 2

George ‘The Animal’ Steele chooses gold over lust by challenging Macho Man Randy Savage for the Intercontinental Title.

Saturday Night‘s Main Event 01/03/1987 – A Savage Rivalry Pt. 3

George ‘The Animal’ Steele once again challenges Macho Man Randy Savage for the Intercontinental Title.

Saturday Night‘s Main Event 03/14/1987 – A Savage Rivalry Pt. 4

The rivalry between George ‘The Animal’ Steele and Macho Man Randy Savage continues in this memorable battle.

Saturday Night‘s Main Event 05/02/1987 – A Savage Rivalry Pt. 5

Chaos ensues in another memorable confrontation between George ‘The Animal’ Steele and Macho Man Randy Savage.

06/07/1987 – George Screams for Ice Cream

George ‘The Animal’ Steele’s love for sweets leads him to take a behind-the-scenes tour of an ice cream factory.

1987 Slammy Awards – Best Performance by an Animal

George ‘The Animal’ Steele receives a Slammy Award that best fits his personality.

Prime Time Wrestling 07/04/1988 – Meet ‘Mine’

In a battle with Greg ‘The Hammer’ Valentine, George ‘The Animal’ Steele introduces his new friend, N’Mine’.

WWE Hall of Fame 1995 – An Animalistic Induction

George ‘The Animal’ Steele’s legacy is immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 1995.

Raw 12/29/1997 – Friends and Family

George ‘The Animal’ Steele teams with Taka Michinoku to take on the duo of Brian Christopher and Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler.

Raw 01/25/1999 – Strange and Stranger

George ‘The Animal’ Steele takes to the ring to go one-on-one with another strange WWE Superstar, Droz.