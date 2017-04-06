Congress Asked Linda McMahon About WrestleMania 33 During Hearing

Linda McMahon, head of the Small Business Administration, was asked about WrestleMania 33 during a recent hearing on Wednesday.

Republican Congressman Rod Blum of Iowa asked McMahon about John Cena’s proposal.

“Now that I only have 45 seconds left, I want to address the 800 pound gorilla in the room that no one has asked you so far, but I will, and some of my constituents want to know this is well, Administrator McMahon. Why did it take John Cena so long to propose marriage to Nikki Bella? And remember you’re under oath.”

The question drew a laugh from the room and McMahon response was, “You’d have to ask him.”