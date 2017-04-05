Corey Graves ‘Eats Crow’ On WrestleMania Match, Curtis Axel Shows Off ‘Hot Italian Wife’

– As noted, WWE announcer Corey Graves recently noted on a episode of “Bring It To The Table” that Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33 did “absolutely nothing” for him.

Seen below, on Twitter today Graves admitted that he enjoyed the match:

– Seen below, WWE Superstar Curtis Axel celebrated his wedding anniversary and posted the following photo of his “hot Italian wife,” a play on Karl Anderson’s references to his “hot Asian wife”:

Happy Anniversary to my smokin #HotItalianWife! Love u babe! pic.twitter.com/DZwGqMitL8 — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) April 1, 2017