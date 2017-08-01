Corey Graves On Enzo Amore: ‘That’ll Wear On Your Nerves’

– On the latest episode of Bring It to the Table on the WWE Network, Corey Graves and JBL were addressed with the topic of Enzo Amore backstage, check out the highlight below:

Graves on Enzo:

“No! No I don’t like Enzo. He’s a fine guy, but… again, the guy you see on Monday nights, is that guy 24 hours a day. There’s no off switch. It rubs people the wrong way. If you’re on a European tour 12 days deep, and he’s going on and on and on about how he partied with the weekend in LA, you’re gonna get tired of hearing about it. There’s a limit, and when you’re on the road that much, that’ll wear on your nerves.”