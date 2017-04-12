Corey Graves Sends Fan Complaint To Finn Balor, Tyson Kidd Backstage At SmackDown (Photo)

– Seen below, Corey Graves responded to a fan on Twitter that didn’t appreciate Graves calling Finn Balor’s pele kick an “overhead kick” and noted that Balor was the one that wanted them to use that name.
@WWEGraves Stop calling Balor’s Pele Kick a “Overhead Kick”. If you insist on continuing, tell the SD Live team to call AJ’s a Overhead too. — || Savage || (@JoshOwOSavage) April 12, 2017
Hey @FinnBalor, this guy doesn't like me calling the move the name you told us to call it. You should change it, it's clearly an issue. https://t.co/XPoS8wQYUp
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) April 12, 2017
– As seen below, Tyson Kidd, former WWE Superstar Christopher Nowinski and Nattie were backstage for last night’s SmackDown in Boston. As noted, Kidd has been out of action with a neck injury for while now.
Loved seeing our good friend @ChrisNowinski1 at #SDLive in Boston! Chris is the best…. 🙏@ConcussionLF pic.twitter.com/moT8KFw7xF
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 12, 2017
My everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eo1VnWdVLA
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 12, 2017