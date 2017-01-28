Countdown to the Demon

As the Royal Rumble approaches, the internet has been discussing and debating who will be returning at the Royal Rumble. The rumour of Finn Balor returning at the Rumble, started almost the day Finn Balor’s injury was officially announced and this rumour has certainly picked up a lot of steam as the Royal Rumble pay-per-view draws closer. Finn is a universal favourite among wrestling fans and with Wrestlemania season in full flow, the “Demon Kings” return would certainly be an added boost for the WWE, as they gear up for their biggest event of the year.

Finn is a unique star; he has the physique, in-ring ability and a charisma which resembles greats like Sting and Jeff Hardy. Much like Sting, Finn’s limited microphone skills are more than made up for by his incredible wrestling ability and also his mesmerizing Demon King Persona, which has become a treat for fans at big shows like SummerSlam. The Demon King persona was one of the reasons that fans who did not watch NXT became familiar with Finn Balor, they knew about the man with the mysterious body paint and they were waiting for his debut on the main roster.

Finn’s debut on the main roster had been a long time coming for a large portion of wrestling fans and for others; who were not familiar with Finn; it was the birth of a new star. The overwhelming love for Finn Balor was certainly no surprise, especially considering his debut consisted of two brilliant matches, one of which saw Finn defeat WWE favourite, Roman Reigns. In one night, Finn became the star everyone knew he could and would be and the fans that were not a part of the “Balor Club” definitely jumped on the bandwagon. Immediately after Finn’s debut, a match with Seth Rollins was booked for SummerSlam, a dream match between two of the best in the WWE.

SummerSlam 2016 could very well be viewed as the best and worst night of Finn Balor’s professional career. Finn and Seth delivered a great match and Finn became the first ever Universal Champion. However, that same night he suffered the injury that forced him to relinquish his Universal Championship and also all the momentum he had built up for himself.

We live in a society, where patience is a very rare trait to come by and instant gratification is a must for so many and unfortunately, the majority of wrestling fans seem to fit into the instant gratification mould. Finn’s run, though action-packed was so short it did not satisfy wrestling fans. Everything was taken away in an instant, in one moment, Finn Balor was no longer the Universal Champion and he was no longer a weekly presence on WWE television. An explanation was needed, fingers were pointed (mostly, and unfairly at Seth Rollins) and the fact it was just an unfortunate injury seemed to be an unacceptable explanation to a large portion of the internet wrestling community. Fans were left feeling a little empty because what they wanted “NOW” was not given to them. But as the saying goes: “good things come to those who wait”.

The timing of Finn Balor’s injury was certainly not ideal, but in retrospect, it could very well be the best thing to happen to both Finn Balor and the WWE. Finn Balor’s injury has allowed him to step away from the WWE and return to the company with a world full of exciting possibilities. If Finn is able to return at the Royal Rumble, he could win the Rumble and wrestle for the championship he never lost. Also, it is Wrestlemania season, which means The Undertaker has once again graced the WWE with his presence, and if Finn is cleared to compete, a Finn Balor and Undertaker matchup could very well be an option for Wrestlemania. The Demon King vs The Deadman – the story just writes itself, doesn’t it?

Whatever the WWE chooses to do upon Finn’s return, should certainly have a positive impact on the company and with his first run being so short-lived; Finn’s return would almost be a fresh, new act for the WWE. Finn’s initial run on the main roster could almost be described as a movie trailer – it was thrilling, action-packed and had fans wanting more and the only thing missing from this trailer was the release date. No one knows when Finn will return to the WWE, whether it is at the Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania or on an episode of Smackdown Live. No one knows. But fans are certainly looking forward to his return and will be hoping the demon king can regain his thrown.