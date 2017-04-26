Current Betting Odds for Sunday’s WWE Payback

– Thanks to betwrestling.com for sending this in. Please note that over the last few PPVs, some of the odds have not been indicative of the match winner, until the smart money comes in on Saturday or Sunday.

WWE Payback Odds

United States Championship

Kevin Owens 1/7 vs Chris Jericho 4/1

Raw Women’s Championship

Bayley 5/4 vs Alexa Bliss 4/7

Cruiserweight Championship

Neville 4/6 vs Austin Aries 11/10

Raw Tag Team Championship

Hardy Boyz 2/5 vs Cesaro and Sheamus 13/8

Roman Reigns 6/4 vs Braun Strowman 1/2

House of Horrors Match

Randy Orton 4/6 vs Bray Wyatt 11/10

Seth Rollins 4/9 vs Samoa Joe 13/8

KickOff Show

Enzo and Big Cass 4/7 vs Gallows and Anderson 6/5