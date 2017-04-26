Current Betting Odds for Sunday’s WWE Payback

– Thanks to betwrestling.com for sending this in. Please note that over the last few PPVs, some of the odds have not been indicative of the match winner, until the smart money comes in on Saturday or Sunday.
WWE Payback Odds
United States Championship
Kevin Owens 1/7 vs Chris Jericho 4/1
Raw Women’s Championship
Bayley 5/4 vs Alexa Bliss 4/7
Cruiserweight Championship
Neville 4/6 vs Austin Aries 11/10
Raw Tag Team Championship
Hardy Boyz 2/5 vs Cesaro and Sheamus 13/8
Roman Reigns 6/4 vs Braun Strowman 1/2
House of Horrors Match
Randy Orton 4/6 vs Bray Wyatt 11/10
Seth Rollins 4/9 vs Samoa Joe 13/8
KickOff Show
Enzo and Big Cass 4/7 vs Gallows and Anderson 6/5