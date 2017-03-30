Current Betting Odds For WrestleMania 33

– Check out the latest betting odds for Sunday’s WrestleMania Pay-Per-View from Orlando thanks to www.betwrestling.com. Brock Lesnar is massively favored to defeat Goldberg at-2750, also strongly favored is Baron Corbin to defeat Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg (c) +1250 vs Brock Lesnar -2750

WWE Championship

Bray Wyatt (c) +160 vs Randy Orton -210

RAW Women’s Championship

Bayley (c) -390 vs Sasha Banks +500 vs Charlotte Flair +675 vs Nia Jaxx +1800

Smackdown Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) +850 vs Naomi +100 vs Carmella +175 vs Becky Lynch

+900 vs Mickie James +1100 vs Natalya +1700

United States Championship

Chris Jericho (c) +450 vs Kevin Owens -750

Intercontinental Championship

Dean Ambrose +650 vs Baron Corbin -1350

RAW Tag Team Championship

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson +225 vs Enzo Amore and Big Cass -245 vs

Sheamus and Cesaro +1150

Roman Reigns -420 vs Undertaker +300

Mixed Tag Team Match

John Cena and Nikki Bella -1200 vs The Miz and Maryse +600

Non-Sanctioned Match

Seth Rollins -565 vs Triple H +375

AJ Styles -975 vs +525

Pre-show Matches

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) -390 vs Austin Aries +270

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Braun Strowman +460 vs Field +320