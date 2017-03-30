Current Betting Odds For WrestleMania 33

– Check out the latest betting odds for Sunday’s WrestleMania Pay-Per-View from Orlando thanks to www.betwrestling.com. Brock Lesnar is massively favored to defeat Goldberg at-2750, also strongly favored is Baron Corbin to defeat Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose
WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) +1250 vs Brock Lesnar -2750
WWE Championship
Bray Wyatt (c) +160 vs Randy Orton -210
RAW Women’s Championship
Bayley (c) -390 vs Sasha Banks +500 vs Charlotte Flair +675 vs Nia Jaxx +1800
Smackdown Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) +850 vs Naomi +100 vs Carmella +175 vs Becky Lynch
+900 vs Mickie James +1100 vs Natalya +1700
United States Championship
Chris Jericho (c) +450 vs Kevin Owens -750
Intercontinental Championship
Dean Ambrose +650 vs Baron Corbin -1350
RAW Tag Team Championship
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson +225 vs Enzo Amore and Big Cass -245 vs
Sheamus and Cesaro +1150
Roman Reigns -420 vs Undertaker +300
Mixed Tag Team Match
John Cena and Nikki Bella -1200 vs The Miz and Maryse +600
Non-Sanctioned Match
Seth Rollins -565 vs Triple H +375
AJ Styles -975 vs +525
Pre-show Matches
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) -390 vs Austin Aries +270
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Braun Strowman +460 vs Field +320