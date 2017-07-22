Current Betting Odds For WWE Battleground

– Tomorrow night, SmackDown Live brand-exclusive Battleground will take place live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Seen below, courtesy of Bet Wrestling, are the current betting odds for Sunday night’s WWE Battleground 2017 pay-per-view.

John Cena is favored at -1000, meaning it would take a $1000 bet just to win $100 because Cena is so favored against Rusev, who is a +500 underdog. A $100 bet on Rusev could win $500. The long odds could also be due to the perception that this is an obvious win for Cena as this is Cena’s PPV return and the fact that the comapany isn’t behind Rusev since getting that unauthorized haircut.

WWE BATTLEGROUND 2017 BETTING ODDS

WWE Championship Punjabi Prison Match

Jinder Mahal (c) -333 vs Randy Orton +220

WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles (c) -300 vs Kevin Owens +188

SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) +163 vs The New Day -227

Flag Match

John Cena -1000 vs Rusev +500

Fatal 5 Way No. 1 Contender Match

Charlotte +120 vs Lana +200 vs Becky Lynch +230 vs Tamina +350 vs Natalya +1000

Shinsuke Nakamura -250 vs Baron Corbin +175

Aiden English +150 vs Tye Dillenger -200