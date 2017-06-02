Current Betting Odds For WWE Extreme Rules

– Seen below, check out the current odds heading for WWE Extreme Rules, the minus sign represents the favorite and the plus sign indicates the underdog. If the number on the left of the fraction is greater than the number on the right, this indicates an underdog. The opposite is true for the favorite.
Universal Championship #1 Contenders Match
Samoa Joe 4/7 (64%)
Seth Rollins 5/1 (17%)
Finn Balor 9/2 (18%)
Bray Wyatt 7/1 (12%)
Roman Reigns 10/1 (9%)
Cruiserweight Championship
Neville(c) 4/9 (69%)
Austin Aries 7/5 (42%)
Intercontinental Champion
The Miz 4/7 (64%)
Dean Ambrose(c) 5/4 (44%)
RAW Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss 8/15 (65%)
Bayley 11/8 (42%)
RAW Tag Team Championship
The Hardys 8/11 (58%)
Cesaro and Sheamus evens (50%)