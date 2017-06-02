Current Betting Odds For WWE Extreme Rules

– Seen below, check out the current odds heading for WWE Extreme Rules, the minus sign represents the favorite and the plus sign indicates the underdog. If the number on the left of the fraction is greater than the number on the right, this indicates an underdog. The opposite is true for the favorite.

Universal Championship #1 Contenders Match

Samoa Joe 4/7 (64%)

Seth Rollins 5/1 (17%)

Finn Balor 9/2 (18%)

Bray Wyatt 7/1 (12%)

Roman Reigns 10/1 (9%)

Cruiserweight Championship

Neville(c) 4/9 (69%)

Austin Aries 7/5 (42%)

Intercontinental Champion

The Miz 4/7 (64%)

Dean Ambrose(c) 5/4 (44%)

RAW Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss 8/15 (65%)

Bayley 11/8 (42%)

RAW Tag Team Championship

The Hardys 8/11 (58%)

Cesaro and Sheamus evens (50%)