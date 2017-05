– Check out the official lineup for Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: Chicago event from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

NXT Championship

Bobby Roode (c) vs. Hideo Itami

NXT Tag-Team Championships

The Authors Of Pain (c) vs. DIY

NXT Women’s Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Nikki Cross vs. Ruby Riot

WWE United Kingdom Championship

Tyler Bate (c) vs. Pete Dunne

Eric Young vs. Roderick Strong