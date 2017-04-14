Current Card For WWE Payback + Rumored Matches

This next PPV following WrestleMania 33 is WWE Payback on April 30 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Here is the confirmed matches for the show:
WWE Championship – House of Horrors match
Randy Orton (Champion) vs. Bray Wyatt
Raw Tag Team Championship
The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus & Cesaro
United States Championship
Kevin Owens (Champion) vs. Chris Jericho
Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (Champion) vs. Austin Aries
Rumored matches for Payback PPV
Roman Reigns could face Braun Strowman, however with the recently injury storyline this match could be hold off until the PPV after Payback.
Bayley will defend her Raw Women’s Championship. It’s rumored to be a multi-woman match with Nia Jax, Alexa bliss, Sasha Banks and Mickie James.
Current plans are for Samoa Joe to take on Sami Zayn.
I think you meant SamoA Joe vs. Seth Rollins.
Also I think The Demon will some how be involved on that house of horrors match, based on Bray interrupting Balor on Monday.