Current Card For WWE Payback + Rumored Matches

This next PPV following WrestleMania 33 is WWE Payback on April 30 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Here is the confirmed matches for the show:

WWE Championship – House of Horrors match

Randy Orton (Champion) vs. Bray Wyatt

Raw Tag Team Championship

The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

United States Championship

Kevin Owens (Champion) vs. Chris Jericho

Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (Champion) vs. Austin Aries

Rumored matches for Payback PPV

Roman Reigns could face Braun Strowman, however with the recently injury storyline this match could be hold off until the PPV after Payback.

Bayley will defend her Raw Women’s Championship. It’s rumored to be a multi-woman match with Nia Jax, Alexa bliss, Sasha Banks and Mickie James.

Current plans are for Samoa Joe to take on Sami Zayn.