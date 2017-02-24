Current Lineup For This Weekend’s “ROH/NJPW: Honor Rising”

– Ring Of Honor (ROH) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) will team up to co-promote “Honor Rising” events, both of which will be available to watch live via NJPW World at the monthly subscription rate of nine dollars per month.

The events, which takes place on February 26th – 27th and will air live via the digital subscription service at 4:30pm EST.

Below are the lineups for the ROH/NJPW: Honor Rising events:

February 26th Show

* David Finlay, Juice Robinson and Kushida vs. Gedo, Jado and Silas Young

* Bushi, Evil and Sanada (c) vs. Delirious, Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Roa and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Hirooki Goto, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay and Yoshi-Hashi

* War Machine vs. The Young Bucks

* Dalton Castle, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Punisher Martinez and Tetsuya Naito

* Cody and Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal and Katsuyori Shibata

* Kenney Omega and Adam Cole vs. The Briscoe Brothers

February 27th Show

* David Finlay and Kushida vs. Jado and Silas Young

* Dalton Castle, Delirious, Jushin Thunder Liger, Ryusuke Taguchi and Tiger Mask vs. Bushi, Evil, Hiromu Takahashi, Sanada and Tetsuya Naito

* Guerrillas of Destiny vs. War Machine

* Bad Luck Fale, Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jay Lethal and Juice Robinson

* Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Punisher Martinez (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Adam Cole (c) vs. Yoshi-Hashi (ROH World Championship)

* Kenny Omega, Cody, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Jay Briscoe, Kazuchika Okada, Mark Briscoe and Will Ospreay