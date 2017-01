Current Odds To Win WWE Royal Rumble Match

– WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is currently favored to win the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble match.

Check out the top 10 favorites in order, courtesy of Sky Bet:

Braun Strowman (5/2)

The Undertaker (11/4)

Randy Orton (7/2)

Finn Balor (9/2)

Samoa Joe (11/2)

Chris Jericho (11/1)

Goldberg (14/1)

Seth Rollins (14/1)

John Cena (16/1)

Brock Lesnar (16/1)

Kurt Angle shares the number 11 spot at 20/1 odds with The Miz and Sami Zayn.