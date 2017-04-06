Current Plans for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Title Run

As we reported earlier this week, Brock Lesnar is not booked for this month’s WWE PPV. The current plans for his Universal title run is to have him face Braun Strowman at Extreme Rules on June 4th or Bad Blood on July 9th.

WWE could setup Strowman vs. Reigns for a number one contender match. Management could have Strowman come out as the victor in such a fashion that it would still protect Reigns in defeat. Another possible scenario is to create a fatal four-way match so Reigns is not credited with a loss via pin. Both Kevin Owens and Finn Balor are owed a Universal Title rematch which would make the fatal four-way possible.

There are no plans set in stone for Summerslam, but Reigns will face off against Lesnar for a future major event.