Current Plans for Finn Balor; Universal Title Out of Picture

WWE teased a match between Finn Balor and Bray Watt on this week’s RAW. It’s expected for Balor to start a feud with Wyatt following the Payback PPV. He is still owed a rematch for the Universal Title, however WWE officials will keep him out of the title picture for the next several months.

Balor defeated Curt Hawkins on RAW and posted the following on Twitter about his reported concussion.

It was just a scratch pic.twitter.com/TiCMTSZjP3 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 18, 2017