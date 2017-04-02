Current WrestleMania 33 Betting Odds

– Check out the latest updated WrestleMania 33 betting odds.
A quick understanding of how to read these odds is that the minus sign represents the favorite and the plus sign indicates the underdog. The number after the plus or minus is how favored or unfavored the person is. So a $900 bet on Reigns, the favorite, would earn you $100. Meanwhile, a $100 bet on Taker would win you $500.
Check out the current odds:
Roman Reigns -900 vs. Undertaker +500
WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar -3250 vs. Goldberg (c) +1350
WWE Championship
Randy Orton -750 vs. Bray Wyatt (c) +450
Mixed Tag Team Match
John Cena & Nikki Bella -1975 vs. The Miz & Maryse +975
Non-Sanctioned Match
Seth Rollins -1750 vs. Triple H +850
AJ Styles -1625 vs. Shane McMahon +775
RAW Women’s Championship
Bayley (c) -1500 vs. Sasha Banks +1400 vs. Charlotte Flair +1200 vs. Nia Jaxx +5500
Smackdown Women’s Championship
Naomi -530 vs. Carmella +320 vs. Alexa Bliss (c) +9500 vs. Becky Lynch +9500 vs. Mickie James +9500 vs. Natalya +13500
United States Championship
Kevin Owens -1750 vs. Chris Jericho (c) +850
Intercontinental Championship
Baron Corbin -1750 vs. Dean Ambrose +850 (c)
RAW Tag Team Championship
Enzo Amore & Big Cass -175 vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson +168 (c) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro +1150
Pre-show Matches
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) -1750 vs. Austin Aries +850
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Sami Zayn -210 vs Field +160