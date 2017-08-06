The Curse of the “New” Tag Team

Our beloved sport has seen its share of historic tag team runs throughout the ages and various promotions. Once a team has reached a certain degree of notoriety and success that has somehow ended, any attempts to re-invent them have often fallen victim to a heinous crime: The “New” version of the old.

Case # 1: The New Rockers. Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty were absolutely perfect as the AWA and WWF’s answer to the Rock N’ Roll Express who were tearing up the NWA. They were full of youthful energy, highflying aerial tactics and perfectly coordinated double teams. Despite their size difference, they could often overshadow heavier teams like the Powers of Pain or Demolition.

Once Michaels’ solo career headed for the stratosphere, what was poor Jannetty to do? Enter the New Rockers: Jannety paired with the wily veteran Al Snow as “Leif Cassidy”. They were portrayed as heel teen idols with Snow being able to generate some heat with his over-the-top enthusiasm with the fans. Jannetty however appeared hopelessly lost.

The team became nothing but a running joke and after several jobber losses and no push, the team disbanded.

Case # 2: The New Foundation. The Hart Foundation of Bret “Hitman” Hart and Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart were a perfect combination of brute force with skillful in-ring technical skills. The two were able to capture WWF tag team gold and hold their own against the popular teams of the day including Legion of Doom, The British Bulldogs, The Fabulous Rougeaus and The Killer Bees.

Bret got his solo push and then left Neidhart to try to resurrect old glory with the late Owen Hart as the “New Foundation”. While Owen was a very technically skilled and exciting in-ring performer, the duo’s outlandish checkerboard ring jackets and oversized baggy pants did not gain them favor with the fans.

As faces, they lost a series of matches to the Natural Disasters (Earthquake and Typhoon) and the Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags) and only had one pay-per-view victory over the Orient Express (Akio Sato and Pat Tanaka).

The team quickly disbanded and reformed again in 1994 as heels without the “New” moniker. They never actually fought together during this period with Neidhart there essentially as a cheerleader for Owen in his future classic matches against brother Bret.

Case # 3: The New Blackjacks. The original Blackjacks Lanza and Mulligan were two huge powerful brawlers that were able to capture the then-named WWWF Tag Team Championship. Roughly two decades later, Mulligan’s son Barry Windham and Justin “Hawk” Bradshaw (John “Bradshaw” Layfield) created the “New Blackjacks”; a pair of mustachioed cowpokes originally branded as heels. Their career highlights? A loss of a four way tag team match to the Headbangers and a brief feud with the Godwinns. Hall of Famers they were not.

Case # 4: The New Midnight Express. Dennis Condrey, Bobby Eaton and manager Jim Cornette were one of the premier heel tag teams of the NWA territories. Having epic battles against the Legion of Doom, Rock N’ Roll Express and The Fantastics, the Express were always guaranteed a spot high on the card.

In 1987, Condrey left unexpectedly, leaving Eaton to continue the team with Stan Lane of the Fabulous Ones. While not achieving the same level of success, they were nonetheless a formidable tag team reaching the semi-finals of the Crockett Tag Team Cup and winning the NWA United States Tag team titles. But.. they still called themselves “The Midnight Express”.

In the late 1990’s during the horrid “Invasion” angle where WWE took over the world, fans were introduced to the “ New Midnight Express” consisting of Bart Gunn and Bob “Hardcore” Holly. The only similarity to the old team was the inclusion of Cornette as manager. With a victory over the Headbangers for the NWA Tag Team titles (which later became defunct) the team went nowhere.

Case # 5: LOD 2000. While not exactly using the word “New” in their name, the concept was essentially the same: take two former kick-ass talents like Hawk and Animal, and in the twilight of their careers get rid of their manager Paul Ellering and replace him with Diva Sunny and get rid of their trademark spikes to be replaced with goofy helmets and shoulder pads. They won a battle royal, but never captured the titles again.

The one exception to the rule that jumps to mind is when the Fabulous Freebirds re-formed with “Gorgeous “ Jimmy Garvin replacing the late Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy. While the team did have some success, the magical spark of Hayes, Roberts and Gordy just wasn’t there anymore. The name “New” was also never, ever used.

The moral of the story is, if you have a team that had a great run which has ended, don’t try to resurrect it under a “new” brand; it just maybe hazardous to your health and their careers.