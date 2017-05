Sean “X-Pac” Waltman revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated which WWE star was close to joining the famous D-Generation X group. He said Vince Russo was pushing for Val Venis to become the newest member, however the idea was rejected by the current members of the group.

“Russo wanted to put Val Venis in DX, but we said no. We stuck to our guns because he wasn’t right for DX.”