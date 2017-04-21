Damien Sandow Comments On His Future In Wrestling

– Former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow was the guest on a recent episode of Sean “X-Pac” Waltman’s “12360” podcast, check out the highlights below:

“I assure you the boots are not burnt. You know, will I ever lace them up again? I don’t know, and see one of the things is like I’m a very transparent person especially with the fans,” said Stevens. “You know I’m not going to lie and say oh I’ll be back. You know I don’t know if I’ll be back maybe I will maybe I won’t you know, but the one thing is I miss the interaction with the fans. I miss the crowds and I miss being able to kind of like entertain, you know? Just put these weird twists on characters I genuinely do miss that, but again where I’m at in life right now it’s just kind of taken me in a different direction … not to say that I won’t end up in a ring again.”