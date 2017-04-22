Damien Sandow Says He Isn’t Sure If He Will Wrestle Again

Former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow recently appeared on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360 podcast, and he discusses his potential future in wrestling. Below are some highlights.

Sandow on his future in wrestling: “I assure you the boots are not burnt. You know, will I ever lace them up again? I don’t know. I’m a very transparent person, especially with the fans. I’m not going to lie and say, ‘oh I’ll be back.’ You know I don’t know if I’ll be back maybe I will maybe I won’t you know. But the one thing is I miss the interaction with the fans, I miss the crowds, and I miss being able to kind of like entertain you know. Just put these weird twists on characters I genuinely do miss that. But again where I’m at in life right now it’s just kind of taken me in a different direction not to say that I won’t end up in a ring again.”

Sandow on booking a movie role in Public Disturbance: “I essentially just walked into this casting directors office and it was really strange. I had about two or three previously (Hollywood meetings) and so I kind of knew. You go in, you sit, you talk about yourself, blah blah blah. Shake hands walk out the door, you know on to the next thing… So this guy comes walking in and he goes, ‘are you, Aron?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ ‘Congratulations you’ve just been hired for your first Lions Gate movie.’ But I hadn’t auditioned yet so I go, ‘What?’ The next day I was on set, which was a cool experience.”